Texas Rangers are investigating a homicide and need assistance searching for the suspect

Deleon is considered armed and dangerous, do not attempt to apprehend Deleon yourself, contact law enforcement.

ERATH COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers are investigating a homicide that occurred in Dublin, TX on March 27, 2022 and need your assistance locating a suspect.

A female was shot and killed in the 400 Block of West Valley Street, in Dublin TX on March 27. 2022.

Jesus Manuel Deleon, 60 years-old, is the suspect, and is approximately 5’08” tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deleon was seen driving away from the residence in a black Ford F-150 pickup that was later found abandoned in Hamilton County on March 28, 2022.

If you have information on Deleon’s whereabouts, please contact Texas Ranger B. J. Hill at (254)965-5928, the Dublin Police Department at (254)445-3455, or call Erath County Crime stoppers at (254)965-CASH(2274) or email them www.erathcountycrimestoppers.com.