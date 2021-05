Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo, 46, is currently wanted for the felony offense of invasive visual recording that occurred in 2019.

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on 46-year-old Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo.

According to the sheriff’s office, Saucedo is currently wanted for the felony offense of invasive visual recording that occurred in 2019.

Saucedo is believed to have fled to Mexico once his activities were discovered.