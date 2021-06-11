Tyler Police investigating at Alpine Creek Apartments

No injuries were reported but three people were shot at, according to police.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Alpine Creek Apartments Friday evening.

According to police, they responded to an apartment complex located at 4400 Paluxy Drive on report of a shooting.

Multiple callers gave information on the suspect and the suspect detained and appeared intoxicated when officers arrived.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Mitchell of Tyler.

Mitchell began shooting a pistol at several people who were in the apartment complex, according to police.

No one was struck by a bullet, but three people were shot at and multiple shell casings were found on scene.

Mitchell was charged on sight with three counts of aggravated assault and booked into the Smith County Jail.