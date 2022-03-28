Members of Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office indicted

Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood, and Sergeant Blake Snell were found to have witnessed an event of excessive force by another officer and lied.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Three members of the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office have been charged with False Statement to a Peace Officer, which is a violation of Texas Penal Code section 37.08, a Class B misdemeanor.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood, and Sergeant Blake Snell were found to have witnessed an event of excessive force by another officer and lied to a Texas Ranger when interviewed in Dec. 2021. The officers were indicted on March 25.

The Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney's Office were notified of an incident of excessive use of force against an inmate by a member of the Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 10, 2022, Craig Shelton, former Chief Deputy at the Van Zandt Sheriff's Office, admitted to the Rangers that he had struck a handcuffed individual in the face without justification.