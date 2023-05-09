POLICE: Man arrested for stabbing woman 12 times in Lufkin

According to officials, Richard Lee Callahan, 40, is charged with aggravated assault at the Angelina County Jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested for stabbing a woman at a homeless camp off of Highway 59 in Lufkin Tuesday morning.

According to Lufkin Police, officers were called to a LaQuinta Inn in the 200 block of South First Street after a woman came into the motel with stab wounds, asking for help.

Officials arrested Richard Lee Callahan, 40, after he was seen running into the woods. Callahan was arrested with a bloody knife, officials said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where the medical staff confirmed she had been stabbed more than a dozen times. She is expected to recover from her injuries, officials said.