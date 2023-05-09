POLICE: Man arrested for stabbing woman 12 times in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested for stabbing a woman at a homeless camp off of Highway 59 in Lufkin Tuesday morning.
According to Lufkin Police, officers were called to a LaQuinta Inn in the 200 block of South First Street after a woman came into the motel with stab wounds, asking for help.
Officials arrested Richard Lee Callahan, 40, after he was seen running into the woods. Callahan was arrested with a bloody knife, officials said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where the medical staff confirmed she had been stabbed more than a dozen times. She is expected to recover from her injuries, officials said.
Officials took Callahan to the Angelina County Jail where he was was charged with aggravated assault.