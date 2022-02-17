East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy offers free classes to help employ low-socioeconomic groups

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview academy is helping East Texas adults further their skills and education with free classes.
The East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy is offering free classes every Tuesday and Thursday for a 10-week period from 5 to 7 p.m. that will educate students on basic blueprint reading, will provide an introduction to precision tools and measurements, as well as an intro to marching tools and mechanical processes. Other subjects include critical thinking and problem solving and manufacturing 101.
Jody Sanders, director of the academy, said while the academy primarily focuses on students, it was important to open the classes to adults in the workforce.
