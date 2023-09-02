UT Tyler's Black Student Association returns to campus bring diversity and inclusion

UT Tyler is bringing back an important program to support the Black community.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler’s Black Student Association program has restarted this year bringing diversity and inclusion to the campus. It brings a space to support one another.

Courtney Pickett said the BSA program suffered from a lack of support when it started in 2017. Now she hopes it will serve an important role for students.

"BSA has opened the doors. We've had a meeting with the president who's backed us. That's never happened before," said, organizer of BSA Courtney Pickett.

Students who are part of BSA tell me that because black students only make up 8% of the student population, they needed a place they could feel comfortable.

"It's been a big impact in my life, because I'm around a lot of Caucasian people, but sometimes being around black people, it feels more releasing," said BSA student officer, Alford Anderson III.

The vice president of BSA Precious Henry, said BSA isn’t only for the Black community, it’s a fellowship that’s welcome to all.

"I hope it attracts black students and also people that are not a color to come to our university just to see how diverse we are and how inclusive we are," Henry said.