Kilgore recognizes first all-black basketball starting lineup

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore recognized a special group of men who created basketball history for the city 50 years ago during a basketball game Tuesday evening.

For Derek Winkley, basketball is more than just a sport.

"It's everything that you can mix in and then friendship, long lasting friendship," Winkley said. "We guys, after 50 years, we still have a close relationship with each other and love each other."

50 years ago, this friendship made history for being the first all-black basketball starting lineup in the history of Kilgore High School in 1973.

Fifty years later, a community with the common passion of basketball, came together to recognize these five basketballs stars.

"This recognition will go down in history. We’re so thankful to God and to the school," Winkley said.

And in his time as a Bulldog basketball player in school, Winkley said none of this wouldn’t have been possible without their former coach, Donnie Oden who got them together as a team in a difficult time.

"He got us together, in the racial climate that it could’ve been," Winkley said.

Winkley and his teammates returned the favor by recognizing coach Oden through his wife, with a signed ball in his honor.

And from one generation of Bulldogs to another, Winkley had some words of advice for these players.