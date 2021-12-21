Carthage ISD picks Tyler educator Bitter as lone superintendent finalist

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD has named a Tyler ISD assistant superintendent as their lone superintendent finalist.
Jarrod Bitter will officially be hired after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period.
The district introduced Bitter at a special meeting Tuesday at the Carthage ISD Administration Building. Bitter, joined by his wife and two daughters, said Carthage ISD appealed to him because it was a great place for his family to become a part of the community.
Bitter said his first task was to really get to know Carthage ISD.
"I think first and foremost I think it's really just getting to know the district, get to know the people, get to know the traditions that are here, what's important to them, the things that they really hang their hat on in terms of providing a great experience for students," he said. "Just learning the district and allowing the district and the people that are here to learn me and get to know me and my family and really start developing some strong connections so that when we really need to hammer down on some work that those relationships are built and connections are there and we're all on the same page working together."
