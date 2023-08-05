Nacogdoches ISD student gets accepted into US Naval Academy

According to College Factual, the U.S. Naval Academy gets over 16,000 applications a year but about 1,300 are accepted.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The countdown to graduation is on for thousands of high school students across East Texas. While students plan to attend a junior colleges and four-year universities, some have their sights set on joining the nation's military.

Nacogdoches High School senior Veronika Willardson, will soon embark on her next chapter after being accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

"I had to ask my Dad if it was real because I couldn't believe my eyes," Willardson said. "I feel very honored that I was selected for an appointment and have this opportunity to serve my country."

The process to get into the Naval Academy isn't as easy as applying to a four-year university. It was a lengthy process that took Willardson over a year to complete.

"It was very overwhelming because You have to go through a pre-candidate questionnaire and then apply for nominations through your senators, your congressman for them even to consider you for nomination," Willardson said.

According to College Factual, the U.S. Naval Academy gets over 16,000 applications a year. Of those, around 1,300 are accepted. It's a statistic that concerned Willardson, but she didn't let it deter her.

"At first, I doubted I would meet any of the qualifications," Willardson said. I tend to underestimate how well I do and was worried due to a minor medical issue I had. Luckily, I got a waiver for it, so it was a miracle for me."

Throughout Willardson's time at Nacogdoches High School, she credits her teachers, family, and friends for her remarkable high school experience. She also credits former U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert and congressman Pete Sessions for nominating her for this prestigious honor.

"He shook my hand and I just felt my nerves dissipate and I just felt really honored that he came personally to congratulate me," Willardson said.

With graduation about two weeks away, Willardson says she's ready to take in all things the U.S. Naval Academy has to offer.

"I really want to help a lot of people and I feel like I can do that best by both being in the Navy and hopefully joining the medical corps so I can help save lives," Willardson said.