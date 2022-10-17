Groups call for improved laws to protect special education students

Many are taking notice of the occurrences in Texas

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Longview ISD. Marshall ISD. Fort Worth. Hutto. Burleson.

It’s not hard to find allegations of students in special education classrooms being mistreated or abused by educators in their classrooms.

What is hard, is putting an exact measurement to just how big the problem might be. Perhaps even more challenging is implementing solutions to protect those children — particularly those students who can’t speak up for themselves.

“Unfortunately this is a growing problem we have seen across the state of Texas, with educators being charged with crimes for injuring students with disabilities,” said Steven Aleman, Senior Policy Specialist with Disability Rights Texas.