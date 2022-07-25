Lindale ISD is the second district to announce they're no longer providing free meals

Lindale ISD is now the second school district to release the news regarding the expiration of the waiver, leading to full-price meals once again.

LINDALE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Aug. 2020.

Lindale Independent School District will no longer be offering free meals for students this coming school year.

In a Facebook update on the district's page is informing residents and families that the USDA waiver that allowed students to have free meals expired on the last day of the previous school year.

This expiration means that once the new school year begins in August, students will have to pay for their breakfast and lunches unless they qualify for free or reduced-meals.

Lindale ISD is now the second school district to release the news regarding the expiration of the waiver, leading to full-price meals once again. Bullard ISD was the first to release this news last week.

Once the 2022-2023 school year begins, the prices for meals is as follows at all campuses in the district:

$2.50 for breakfast

$3.00 for lunch

$0.60 for milk

$2.50 for an extra meat item with a meal

$2.75 for an extra meat item without a meal

$3.00 for a visiting adult breakfast

$4.50 for a visiting adult lunch

The cost for reduced cost meals is as follows:

$0.30 for breakfast

$0.40 for lunch