Kilgore Public Library Selected for NASA program

“The Kilgore Public Library is one of just 60 libraries nationwide to be part of this initiative," said Kilgore Library programming coordinator Kaitlin Waldecker.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Public Library has been selected to be part of NASA@ My Library, an education initiative created to increase and enhance STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas and populations currently underrepresented in STEAM education.

“Kilgore Public Library is one of just 60 libraries nationwide to be part of this initiative, and we’re thrilled to have been selected,” said Kaitlin Waldecker, programming coordinator at Kilgore Public Library. “We look forward to introducing STEAM concepts to our younger patrons and to exploring the universe together with people of all ages during our public programs in 2021 and 2022.”

As a NASA@ My Library Partner, the Kilgore Public Library will hold public programs that explore NASA science and technology, specifically around NASA’s newest next-generation telescope launch (fall 2021), the first telescope images (spring 2022), and as part of the Collaborative Summer Library Program (summer 2022).