Tyler High School educator named Teacher of Year by the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators

TYLER, Texas — Every year, the Texas Alliance of Black Educators (TABSE) recognizes distinguished individuals who have made local and state contributions to the education of African American educators and learners. For 2022, local Tyler ISD educator Tyler High School Business Teacher Sharmecia Jackson is the recipient of TABSE’S Teacher of the Year.

Jackson has been teaching at Tyler ISD for 13 years and has been loyal to the district and her position since 2008.

"I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of TABSE's Teacher of the Year," Jackson said.