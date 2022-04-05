Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among artists to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie are among the 2022 inductees.

CLEVELAND — Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie are among the artists who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris announced the list of inductees Tuesday, saying, “It’s a diverse group of extremely talented individuals and bands who have had a significant impact on rock and roll, the music that connects us all.”

Below is a full list of inductees:

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Additionally, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were inducted for the special category of musical excellence. Artists Jimmy Lovine and Sylvia Robinson were selected to receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, and Elizabeth Cotton and Harry Belafonte were selected for the Early Influence award.

The vote comes after Dolly Parton previously announced plans to bow out of the running for a spot in the Rock Hall.

In a later interview with NPR, Parton clarified she would “gracefully” accept a spot if voted in, adding, “...I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there's more to it than that.”

The honorees — voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals — “each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ’n’ roll,” said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday. To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction.