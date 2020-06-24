Eustace ISD student tests positive for COVID-19

According to the district, the student participated in the summer workout program and, out of caution, the program will be suspended until July 9. The suspension also includes summer cross country workouts.

“The district will make sure that all inside areas that were used in the summer workout program will be disinfected beyond what is normally done,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Parents are urged to monitor their children for signs of the virus, such as coughing and fever.”