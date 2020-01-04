LINDEN, Texas — A staff member of Linden-Kildare ISD tested positive for COVID-19.

Accoridng to LKCISD, the staff member has not been involved of handling of meals. They have also not handled any assignments that were given to students.

The staff member did have ride the bus last week. They were asymptomatic at the time and did not have any contact with students.

The staff member is quarantined at this time.

Superintendent Keri Winters released a statement reading in part:

"I appreciate the respect and the prayers that many of you are sending our way. Our mission is to serve the students of LKCISD and to do it in the right way. I will continue to only send you the facts and I hope that our community will stay together and support one another.

We are taking every precaution necessary in preparing the meals, packing the meals, and delivering the meals. If you have been receiving meals and no longer wish to, please put a note on your mailbox to let us know not to stop and we will respect that.

I don't know what the future holds with this virus. I do know I have my own concerns to protect my family as well and I choose to stay involved. Thank you for all of your support."