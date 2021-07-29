"$100 won't cut it," many East Texans would turn down Biden's incentive to get vaccinated

Some even said there’s no bribe big enough to change their minds.

TEXAS, USA — Thursday, President Biden announced a host of pushes to slow COVID-19’s spread, one of them being a payment for those who decide to get their shots.

"Even if they have the shot, they still die," said resident Trisha Mitchell as she stood beside her husband, Kevin. They both work in a hospital, are unvaccinated, and say they don’t plan on changing that.

She continued, "There’s been a lot of people on our floor that I have had to fit in body bags because they're dying of COVID."

The couple was worried they’d be risking their health rather than protecting it if they got the shot. The national rate for those fully vaccinated sits just below 50%. In East Texas it's 35%.

President Biden said he hopes this incentive would improve those statistics.

"I know that paying people to get vaccinated might sound unfair to folks who have gotten vaccinated already, but here's the deal: If incentives help us beat this virus, I believe we should use them," he said.

Every resident that CBS19 spoke with, vaccinated or not, agreed that $100 is not enough to sway someone's mind in another direction.

Resident Toby Wahl explained, "At this point in time, if it's not clear to you that the conspiracy theories about vaccines are completely made up politically, I don't know if $100 is enough to overcome that level of stupid."

Some residents even said there’s no amount of money that would make the cut. Kevin said the only way he’d get the shot under one condition: if his job made him.

With more facilities, including hospitals, deciding to enforce vaccinations, his condition may not be too farfetched.