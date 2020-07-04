SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. The total amount of cases in the county stands at 79.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 50 cases of COVID-19 are due to community spread. The other 29 are travel-related.
NET Health
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 27, 1 death
- Camp County - 2
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 28
- Harrison County - 11, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 24, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rusk County - 13
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 79, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 1
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.