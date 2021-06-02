Vaccine clinics ending at Harvey Hall

Clinics will move to NET Health's permanent clinic on N. Broadway Ave.

TYLER, Texas — NET Health has entered their final week of vaccinations. Since December, the team has given more than 69,000 shots to people like students, teachers, church members, jail inmates and so many more.

George Roberts with NET Health said the city of Tyler plans to tear down Harvey Hall to make room for a brand-new convention center, but not before the team squeezes in these final doses in the building.

He said, “My team has typically worked six days a week to try to make this happen for our community- above and beyond efforts.”

One of the Pfizer doses went to 14-year-old Isaiah Horton.

He said, "I kind of feel a little bit nervous just because I don’t know how it’s going to feel after.”

He joined the about 350,000 other East Texans to have gotten their first shot. His mom, Nastascia Horton, was just as excited as he is.

“I was just waiting on him to get the release to get vaccinated," she said, "He asked earlier ‘hey, can we book a cruise now?’ I said ‘hey, you’re getting vaccinated we might could do that.’”

NET Health will continue to give shots until they’re either told to stop or run out of supply.

Roberts said, “We're excited now to move to our next stage of the effort.”