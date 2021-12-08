Henderson County sees increase in vaccinations

Just last month, Henderson County administered a little over 800 vaccines. From the end of last month to now, it has administered over 2,000 vaccines.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Some counties in Texas are beginning to see an increase in vaccination numbers. One of those counties happens to be in East Texas and that’s Henderson County.

Dr. Doug Curran, a family care doctor of Athens, says this surge of COVID cases makes people consider getting the vaccine.

“I think that we're seeing a bump because we've had so many sick people with the delta variant and I think that's made people worry that maybe I need to go ahead and get my vaccine,” said Curran.

Just last month, Henderson County administered a little over 800 vaccines weekly.

From the end of last month to now, it has administered over 2,000 vaccines to people in the county.

Dr. Doug Curran says it’s all due to sharing the facts with his patients.

“I've been able to give information in such a way that a number of people have decided to proceed and get the vaccine. and that's a really good feeling. I really feel like you've done some good things whenever you get that done,” Curran added.

Dr. Curran believes when others can share their story on the vaccine, it can bring a sense of peace for those who still question its effectiveness.