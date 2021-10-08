Minority groups seeing a slight increase in vaccination numbers

It’s estimated that 63 percent of minorities in Texas are unvaccinated and there's still some hesitancy and fear within the younger age group.

TEXAS, USA — In East Texas, many minority groups have expressed that they are still on the fence about getting the vaccine. It is a similar story to what is being heard across the country.

Minority representation in the medical field is more important now than ever, especially in the black community.

Tyler resident, Stanesha Ross expressed why minority representation is important to her.

“It's very important to have representation because it's already hard for a lot of minorities to even get the health care that they need due to lack of insurance or certain things like that,” said Ross.

Dr. Dominique Fontenette has taken on an advocacy role in her community.

“What we're seeing in this crisis is that there's a lot of distrust, you know, the minority community has a long history in this country with what's happened in medicine. and, you know, i want them to see me and say, hey, i trust that person, let me see what they have to say,” Fonetenette says.

The number of fully vaccinated minority groups in the state of Texas has slightly grown within the Latino and Black community and that includes right here in East Texas.

Donveta Mosely, a mother of four, says she’s still on the fence about getting the vaccine and its effectiveness.

“My feelings towards a vaccine right now is that I'm still a little indecisive. I just personally feel like maybe there has not been enough research out there to prove or disprove his effectiveness,’ Moseley said.

Much of the mistrust is due to misinformation from unreliable sources spreading a lack of knowledge.

“I think that a lot of people's fear around the vaccine is like, am I going to get sick from the vaccine? The second thing I hear is, am I going to have some long-term complications from the vaccine. and that I haven't I haven't come across, you know, in my career, I haven't seen anyone have any long-term complications from the vaccine. but I have seen people's lives change from getting this illness,” Dr. Fontenette added.

Dr. Fontenette says now is the time to choose between living in fear or safety.