East Texas school districts prepare to hold vaccine clinics for the newly approved vaccine for the 5-11 age group

Most school districts say they plan to have hold clinics during the after-school hours to ensure a parent can be present with the child as they get their vaccine.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Following the CDC approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children, school districts in East Texas are preparing to hold vaccine clinics for the 5-11 age group.

Nacogdoches and Chapel Hill ISD are just two of the many who are hosting current and future clinics.

“We've hosted some vaccine clinics already even going back as far as May," Les Linebarger, Chief Communications Officer for Nacodgches ISD said. "We've had a number of those that are high school and two middle schools. So I would think here in the coming weeks, it would look very much like that.”

For Chapel Hill ISD they’ll be partnering with local health agencies to better spread the word on vaccine clinics held within their district.

“We are in communication with NET Health of when we will be able to receive some of those vaccines or if we're just going to direct those families with kiddos of that age group to those locations,” said Belen Casillas, Communications for Chapel Hill IS. "We are wanting to be proactive and making sure that we are keeping our students safe and our teachers safe.”

Some parents don’t agree that vaccine clinics should be held at schools, preferring vaccine appointments to be done at a doctor's office.

Others think it’s a great concept and service to have that benefits the parent and the child.

“I believe it’s a very good concept to do because people need to be protected, people need to be aware that the vaccine is important,” said Diane Lopez, a parent.

School districts are approaching this new phase of the COVID-19 vaccines with sensitivity for students and parents.

“With this younger age group, we're going to require that a present a parent be present when that vaccination is given just for those same reasons that you mentioned, especially with those younger students, they're going to want Mom or Dad there,” said Linebarger.