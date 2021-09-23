Jarvis Christian College offering COVID-19 vaccine incentive to students, staff

Jarvis Christian College hosted its third vaccine clinic this year in hopes of raising its 33% rate of fully-vaccinated students.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas college is using different tactics to increase its vaccination rates on campus.

Some students were hesitant but felt more confident after getting their first or second dose.

This time the school is offering an incentive in hopes of raising their vaccination rate among students, faculty, and staff.

Director of Student Health Services and registered nurse Devora Briones says this is the first time the school is offering this incentive

"We're offering monetary incentive because money talks," said Briones. "And the students that live here on campus were a residential campus, if they show us a completed vaccination card, they are awarded $500. That's pretty good, and even the students that are in our online program that don't attend college here on campus, are awarded $250. Among the faculty and staff, we have a monthly raffle."