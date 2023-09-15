Tyler ISD senior inspires 'Stick It to Cancer' event to raise awareness about childhood cancer

At the age of six, Aneesa Cedillo battled for 11 months a rare type of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma. Now, she spreads awareness of childhood cancer.

TYLER, Texas — An Early College High School senior is spreading awareness of childhood cancer with an event.

At 6 years old, Aneesa Cedillo battled a rare type of cancer called Ewing sarcoma for 11 months. This cancer is a type of tumor that forms from a certain kind of cell in bone or soft tissue, according to the National Cancer Insititute.

Cedillo has now been cancer-free for 11 years but she continues to deal with the long-term effects of her treatment. Her cancer story has inspired several schools across Tyler ISD to support local kids battling cancer.

"Stick It to Cancer" was created by Principal Claude Lane and Cedillo when she attended Moore Middle School. Students purchase a strip of tape for $2 to tape Lane to a wall with the goal of having enough tape to hold him as the stool is removed from under his feet.

“Ever since we first started at Moore Middle School, she wanted to help those with childhood cancer,” Lane said. “This year, we’ve teamed up to raise awareness and school spirit, and I can’t think of any other way to do this than to teach our kids to give back.”

Cedillo said she's happy that their event has continued through the years. She was able to help the students stick Lane to the wall.

“It’s so good to see things come full circle, especially since it’s my senior year,” Cedillo said. “It’s so good to see that our efforts to spread awareness for childhood cancer have come so far. I want kids to know that they are not alone and that they have a support system.”