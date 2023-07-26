Fallout shelters across Tyler made after the creation of the atomic bomb

The movie, Oppenheimer focuses on the making of deadly explosives during World War II. Meanwhile, East Texans built shelters in case of an attack.

TYLER, Texas — History runs deep in the roots of East Texas cities and one blockbuster movie is bringing back some of those memories from the aftermath of World War II.

The movie, Oppenheimer has been catching the attention of East Texans who want to learn more about the scientist deemed “the father of the atomic bomb."

If you’ve visited the Smith County Tax Office you may have noticed some signs that say "fallout shelter" with a radiation symbol outside and in the basement portion of the building.

Records director for Smith County Keith Buckner has been working in the building’s basement for about 10 years. He’s spent time learning more about the little sign in the corner of his office door.

"People want to take pictures of that because you rarely see a fallout shelter in a building," Buckner said. "This building has been around like since 1955 and you see a lot of historic stuff."

When it comes to history in the city of Tyler, Dr. D.M. Edwards with the Camp Fannin Association said he's the man to talk to. He states that there are a number of large buildings in the city that have bomb shelters in their basements like the tax office which is also known as the Cotton Belt Building.

Edwards said when it came to the construction of public buildings after WWII, people of that era took building shelters into consideration due to the creation of the atomic bomb.

One of those shelters constructed is hidden in plain sight at the East Texas State Fairgrounds. He said it was built during the same year as the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and was unveiled that fall during the fair.

"It’s about ten to twelve feet deep underground," Edwards said. "There are steep concrete stairs and a handrail. There is enough room down there for a cot and to store canned food and water."

Shelters during that time were built with the thought of protection from severe weather and tornados in East Texas, but since the country was in the Cold War it also had a different use.

"A lot of people suddenly thought they might need not only a tornado shelter, but also a bomb shelter in their backyard," Edwards said. "There was a chance of nuclear war with the Soviet Union."

Russians worked to develop their own atomic bombs was a prediction Oppenheimer knew would come to fruition. An arms race that people of that era didn't believe could happen so quickly. But now, it has left historical marks and structures across the city Tyler.