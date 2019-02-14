JEFFERSON, Texas — A Jefferson Independent School District teacher has been released on bond following an arrest last week.

According to Marion County judicial records, Shannon Griffin, 47, was arrested by the Jefferson ISD Police Department on Friday, February 8, for allegedly carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a male student.

Griffin served as an English and theater teacher at JHS, as well as the high school cheerleading sponsor.

According to the Marshall News-Messenger, Griffin resigned from the district on Tuesday.

She posted her $20,000 bond the same day as her arrest.