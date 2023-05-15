1 arrested, 1 flown to Dallas hospital after shooting in Rusk County

Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person has been arrested following a shooting in Rusk County.

Around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, May 15, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 9400 block of Hwy. 42 in the Leverett's Chapel area. They were also alerted the shooter had left the scene.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital, before being flown to Dallas for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody around 4:40 a.m.