1 arrested for arson following Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — A suspect is behind bars following a Wednesday morning house fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to 404 East Shofner around 3 a.m. on reports of a residential structure fire.

When officials arrived on scene,they found heavy smoke coming from two windows in the rear corner of the home.

The origin of the fire was determined to be in a back bedroom, later spreading to the attic.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.