1 dead, 1 in custody in shooting at Marshall apartment complex

Chandler Givens, 21, is in police custody at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot. Once discharged, he will be booked into jail for murder.

MARSHALL, Texas — One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in Marshall.

According to the Marshall Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. at Decker Place Apartments.

Police said 21-year-old Chandler Givens shot 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins inside one of the apartments. A female witness called 911 shortly after the shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Woodkins on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics Woodkins to the hospital where he later died.

Police arrested Givens for murder. Officers took him to the hospital to treat a gunshot wound to his foot. He remains in the hospital.

Once release, police said he will be booked into the Harrison County Jail on the murder charge.