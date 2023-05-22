1 dead, 2 injured in Hopkins County head-on crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hopkins County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Friday, May 19, around 4:20 p.m., troopers responded to crash on SH 11, just east of Sulphur Springs.

The preliminary investigation indicates a truck, driven by Jesus Corral, 18, of Sulphur Springs, was traveling west on SH 11. At the same time, an SUV, driven by Rachel Harman, 40, of Como, was headed east on SH 11. DPS says Corral the eastbound lane and struck Harman's vehicle head-on.

Harman was pronounced dead at the scene. Jesus Corral and his passenger, Daniel Corral, 17, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.