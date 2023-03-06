1 dead, 3 injured in Gregg County crash

The investigation is ongoing.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a wreck at the intersection of FM 3053 and Goforth Rd., just west of Kilgore.

DPS reports an SUV, driven by Marcus McKnight, 47, of Cedar Hill, was traveling west on Goforth Rd. At the same time, a pickup truck, driven by James McClain, 64, of Longview, was traveling south on FM 3053. DPS says the SUV failed to yield the right of way to truck causing the truck to collide into the passenger's side of SUV.

McKnight was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His passenger, identified as Doris Strong, 68, of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James McClain and his passenger Michelle McClain, 64, were both taken to a Longview hospital for treatment.