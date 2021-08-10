1 dead, 3 injured in Cherokee County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three more were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 6:10 a.m., on Monday, troopers responded to a crash on US-175, just east of Cuney.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of an SUV was traveling east on US-175 while at the same time the driver of a car was traveling west on the same roadway.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the SUV, identified as a 17-year-old male from Frankston, crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the car head-on.

The teen was taken to a local hospital an is stable.

The driver of the car, identified as Angela Washington, 43, of Jacksonville, was taken to a Jacksonville hospital and is in serious condition.

A passenger in Washington's vehicle, Cheryl Smith, 68, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Gloria Williams, 68, of Jacksonville, was taken to an East Texas medical center and is in serious condition.