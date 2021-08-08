DPS: 16-year-old dies after striking tree early Friday morning

The crash took place on SH-155, approximately eight miles south of the city of Tyler in Smith County, at 12:40 a.m.

TYLER, Texas — A 16-year-old boy has died after hitting a tree on Friday, the Department of Public Safety has reported.

The crash took place on SH-155, approximately eight miles south of the city of Tyler in Smith County, at 12:40 a.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that the boy was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and was traveling north on SH-155 when for an unknown reason, the driver traveled across the southbound lanes and off the roadway to the west.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.