1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been injured following a Harrison County crash.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-59, just north of Marshall.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a truck failed to yield the right of way from a private drive attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US-59 where it was struck by a northbound car.

The driver of the truck was identified as Christopher Rutherford, 25, of Marshall. Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a local funeral home.

The driver of the car was identified as Miguel Beltran Gonzalez, 35, of Marshall. He was taken to a local hospital and is stable.