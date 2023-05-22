1 dead after crashing into tree, car catches fire in Rusk County

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree and caught on fire after midnight Saturday morning in Rusk County.

Patrick Demond Caldwell, 36, was traveling west on County Road 3185 at an unsafe speed. His vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree on the driver side and then catching on fire, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.