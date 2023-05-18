Canton community raising funds for scholarship honoring former student who died in crash

Canton ISD student Wyatt Brey tragically died in a car wreck in September 2022. The "Wyatt Brey Heart of a Champion Scholarship" aims to keep his name alive.

CANTON, Texas — As high school seniors wrap up the school year and get ready for college, they may have picked up a scholarship or two. Over in Canton there is a special scholarship dedicated to a former student who tragically died last September.

"It's for anyone who wants it, Wyatt was all about diversity and he was all about whatever you wanted to do," said his mother Nikki Brey. "He loved the arts, he loved football, sports and he was very athletic."

In the eight months since Wyatt Brey's death his family said the support form the Canton community has been unbelievable.

"It’s genuinely more than words can ever say," Nikki Brey said. "Loving my boy, loving my girls and reaching out to us. I still get text messages and emails every day."

Alexis Brey was also in the wreck with her brother that tragic day. She said she’s doing okay since the wreck, and that she gets to help pick the seniors who are awarded the scholarship.

This year’s recipients of the scholarship are Avery Russell, Canaan Eiland and Nathan Roberts. It’s through their community that the scholarship was created and found different means of funding. The family said they've also fundraised for several other events all in honor of Wyatt Brey's name.

Coming up this summer are two football camps for various grades where a portion of the funds raised through registration will be donated to the scholarship.

"Wyatt was here at this camp last year so we just thought it was the right thing to do," said CISD football coach Heath Ragle. "I thought, what a great way to keep remembering Wyatt every year. This will be the first annual event and we plan on doing this for a long time."

Ragle said his son was also personal friends with Wyatt Brey. He said this summer camp is going to be about passion because it’s what Wyatt Brey had.

"Everything he did they did," said his father Chris Brey. "Wyatt got me into coaching football so I miss him."

The scholarship is just starting off in the beginning stages, but the Brey family said they want to make a lasting impact. Nikki Brey said her goal is to do something special for the class of 2031, the same class Wyatt Brey would've been in. Until then she plans to continue forward and hopefully award more seniors with the scholarship next year.

"Honestly it's just to give back to any kid between now and whenever, who need to go to school, vocational school, college, paper, books, cameras, whatever."

A scholarship symbolizing how East Texans continue to support each other and turn a tragic moment in a family's life into a beautiful story.