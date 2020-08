Officials say the patient was flown to Tyler and is conscious and alert.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — One person was injured after falling down a tree in Payne Springs.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, around 1:29 p.m. volunteers responded to a traumatic injury call where a subject fell over 20 feet out of a tree on Indian Harbor Drive.

