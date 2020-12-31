1 person killed, 4 taken to hospital after Van Zandt County crash

The crash occurred on SH 64 two miles east of the city of Ben Wheeler.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one person Wednesday evening.

According to a preliminary crash report, 21-year-old Anthony Scott Lester, of Canton, was traveling westbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Imapla on SH 63 while a 2018 Toyota Tundra was travailing eastbound on the same roadway.

Lester drove across the center stripe striking the Tundra.

Lester was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, 37-year-old Alberto Cruz of Ben Wheeler, was transported to a Tyler hospital and released.

Three passengers, Emerlin Morales, 31 of Ben Wheeler, along with a 7-year-old and 3-year-old, were also transported to a Tyler hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.