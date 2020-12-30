UPDATE: 4 people killed in Smith County crash

The crash occurred Monday December 28, at the intersection of FM 757 and FM 2767 in Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 757 and Farm-to-Market Road 2767 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the driver of a 2017 GMC Sierra was traveling south on FM 757, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled into the path of a 2019 Peterbilt truck that was traveling eastbound on FM 2767.

The driver of the GMC, Juan Manuel Villanueva, 26, of Overton, was transported to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

Four passengers were pronounced at the scene Sara Vasquez, 53, of Overton, a 13-year-old female, 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Paul Watkins, 53, of Gladewater, was transported to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.