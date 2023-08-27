x
1 shot, killed following massive brawl in Marshall

When officials arrived on scene, they had to separate a fight involving more than 50 people in an emergency room.

MARSHALL, Texas — One person has been shot and killed following an altercation in Marshall on Saturday night. 

The shooting took place on Frances St. in Marshall, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office

When officials arrived on scene, they were asked to disperse a crowd. Deputies were later called again to separate another fight involving more than 50 people that broke out in an emergency room.  

During the investigation, officials discovered that the victim and suspect's families were involved in the altercation. 

The city of Marshall is still investigating as to why the conflict began. 

