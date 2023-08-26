POLICE: Woman injured in Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a woman Saturday afternoon.
According to the Tyler Police Department, around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Rd. on reports of a shooting. A woman was found inside one of the apartment units with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery.
Officials don't believe the shooting is random and are still investigating the crime.
If you have information regarding the shooting, please call the TPD at 903-531-1000.