U.S. Coast Guard air and boat crews continue to search for the boy well into Sunday morning after his overnight disappearance.

GALVESTON, Texas — A 16-year-old boy is missing after he disappeared late Saturday while swimming offshore in Galveston, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reports came in about the missing boy at about 9:34 p.m. near 4400 Seawall Boulevard. Search efforts have gone well into Sunday morning.

Both air and boat crews are participating in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.