KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is warning residents of dangerous conditions on Interstate 20.

According to the KPD, the areas around the Highway 42 exit on I-20 are "almost completely impassable even with chains."

Police say they are currently working on getting 18-wheelers moved that have either stalled on the roadway or slid off.