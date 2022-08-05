2 dead, 1 injured in Smith County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published in April 2022, about a DPS trooper in Minnesota who writes annual sympathy cards to families of crash victims.

Two people are dead and one other was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the wreck occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday, on Hwy. 31 E., about 12 miles east of Tyler.

The preliminary investigation indicates a van, driven by Angelina H. Coward, 55, of Tyler, was traveling west on Hwy. 31 when Coward pulled over onto the shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn.

DPS says Coward pulled out in front of an SUV, driven by Kim Powell, 64, of Tyler, who was also traveling west on Hwy. 31. The two vehicles then collided.

Coward was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the van identified as Nanette H. Harris, 79, of Tyler, also died at the scene.

Powell was taken to local hospital and is stable.