Vehicle crashes into two trucks, collides in garage in Whitehouse

According to Chief Larry Locke, once the vehicle had hit the small tree, the vehicle had collided into the garage door and flipped on its side.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A vehicle crashed into a home's garage and lands on two trucks in Whitehouse this morning.

The Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash that occurred on Highway 110 and Fowler Road at 5:30 a.m. Crews responded to a vehicle that was driving at an uncontrolled speed, which had struck a small tree and hit two parked trucks.

