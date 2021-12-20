2 dead, 1 injured in Panola County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and one person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Panola County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 59, just south of Carthage.

The preliminary investigation indicates pickup towing a trailer was traveling north on US 59 in the left lane. An SUV was traveling west on the Loop U.S. 59 exit ramp, attempting to turn left onto U.S. 59. DPS says the SUV entered the intersection and was struck by the pickup.

Officials say the driver of the SUV, identified as Hunter Wilkes, 21, of Minden, LA, and a passenger, Alexis Wilkes, 21, also of Minden, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Jerry Galloway, 79, of Fort Smith, AR, was taken to a local hospital and is stable.