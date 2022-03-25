2 dead following head-on collision in Deep East Texas

The preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by Brenton Tarver, 46, of Lufkin, was eastbound on SH 103. According to witnesses, there was a school bus stopped with its lights activated and stop sign out in the right lane ahead of the SUV. There was also a vehicle stopped in the left lane for the school bus as required. DPS says the SUV swerved to the left to avoid collision with the vehicle stopped for the school bus, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car, driven by Nelda Standley, 54, of Lufkin, head on.