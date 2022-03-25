2 dead following head-on collision in Deep East Texas

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Angelina County.
According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on SH 103.
The preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by Brenton Tarver, 46, of Lufkin, was eastbound on SH 103. According to witnesses, there was a school bus stopped with its lights activated and stop sign out in the right lane ahead of the SUV. There was also a vehicle stopped in the left lane for the school bus as required. DPS says the SUV swerved to the left to avoid collision with the vehicle stopped for the school bus, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car, driven by Nelda Standley, 54, of Lufkin, head on.
Tarver and Standley were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
