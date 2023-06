Varsity assistant coach LaTasha Jacobs and assistant coach Kaitlyn Adams were involved in a crash, according to the Lady Lobo Volleyball Facebook page.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview ISD community is asking for prayers after two of the high school volleyball coaches were involved in a car wreck Wednesday afternoon.

