x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 Longview students accused of making violent threats taken to juvenile detention center

Longview police said appropriate actions will be taken against anyone who makes a valid threat against students or staff.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Pine Tree High School student and Longview ISD Judson Middle School student were arrested Monday after police say they made violent threats at their respective schools.

Longview Police said in a statement that an officer at Pine Tree High School was made aware of a student making a threat toward the school Monday morning. That afternoon, a school resource officer at Longview ISD responded to reports of a student making a threat at Judson Middle School. 

Through further investigation, police determined both threats to be valid. Longview police detectives charged the two students with threat of exhibition or use of a firearm. 

Both were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. Longview police said appropriate actions will be taken against anyone who makes a valid threat against students or staff.

"As everyone understands, school safety is a top priority for Pine Tree ISD. Ensuring safety means Pine Tree ISD must address all statements of a threatening nature immediately and aggressively," Pine Tree ISD said in a statement. 

Longview ISD said it takes any potential threats seriously and the district is glad to assist the Longview Police Department and local authorities to keep children safe. 

RELATED: East Texas school police chief to speak in Austin about school safety

RELATED: Tyler ISD: High school student could face charges after gun found inside their backpack

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out